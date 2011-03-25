Revisiting 7 "Jersey Shore" Knockoffs That Never Came To Be

Photo: MTV
“Jersey Shore” wraps its third season tonight — fans will have to wait months for their next orange-tinted glimpse of the loudmouthed cast (season 4 takes place in Italy).But what ever happened to the gaggle of “Shore” spinoffs announced when the show reached phenom status?
There seemed to be a reality show in the works for every conceivable ethnic pocket, but none have yet hit the airwaves.
It looks like “Brighton Beach,” about the escapades of Russian-Americans in the Brooklyn neighbourhood, will actually see airtime on Lifetime. It’s solidifying its cast right now.
But other than that, most of the series are stuck in production purgatory.
495 Productions, the production company of 'Jersey Shore' creator Sally Ann Salsano (pictured), held a casting call for Persian-American partiers last spring. But no network was attached at the time, and there's been no movement on the series since.
The trailer for 'K-Town' is currently floating around, but an MTV spokesperson says the show has not been greenlit. Same goes for...
You've probably already guessed that this show was conceived as a docuseries on Irish kids from Boston. Though an MTV spokesperson says this one hasn't been greenlit, either, the cast member application remains available.
Comedy Central commissioned Doren Ofir Casting and 495 Productions to set up a show about guys and girls 'keepin' it country' down South. The ad is still up, but it's from last June.
This series, set in Toronto, hasn't been sold to any network yet -- but they've got webisodes to whet your appetite.
Jon Gosselin's former flame Hailey Glassman was reportedly in the running for this concept from Get Some Media. But there's been no news on the show in nearly a year.
OK, this one could still happen. A New Jersey production company recently posted a Craigslist ad seeking an 'in-your-face' actress for 'Ghost Chicks,' a show they're hyping as 'Jersey Shore' meets 'Ghost Hunters.' We're guessing this would consist of girls sometimes seeing ghosts, but mostly just getting drunk enough to think they see them.
