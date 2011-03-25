Revisiting 7 "Jersey Shore" Knockoffs That Never Came To Be

Photo: MTV

“Jersey Shore” wraps its third season tonight — fans will have to wait months for their next orange-tinted glimpse of the loudmouthed cast (season 4 takes place in Italy).But what ever happened to the gaggle of “Shore” spinoffs announced when the show reached phenom status?



There seemed to be a reality show in the works for every conceivable ethnic pocket, but none have yet hit the airwaves.

It looks like “Brighton Beach,” about the escapades of Russian-Americans in the Brooklyn neighbourhood, will actually see airtime on Lifetime. It’s solidifying its cast right now.

But other than that, most of the series are stuck in production purgatory.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.