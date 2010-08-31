"Jersey Shore" Could Be Taken Off The Air If A Woman Suing The Show For Racketeering Wins Her Case

Good thing there’s a spinoff of MTV’s “Jersey Shore” currently being filmed in the dirty South for sister network Comedy Central, because there’s a chance the original series could be taken off the air.



That is if a woman identified in court papers only as “J.P.” wins a lawsuit she’s filed against MTV parent company Viacom, the show’s production company, and the entire cast for assault and — wait for it — racketeering, The Daily Record of Morris County, N.J., reports.

Let’s get the assault charge out of the way first, shall we?

Four private security guards allegedly “tossed” J.P. to the ground, gashing her chin and leaving her with a permanent scar, after she got into an argument with Snooki during filming of the first-season episode known as “One Shot.” (As in it only took 25-year-old cast member Ronnie Ortiz “one shot” to knock 26-year-old Stephen Izzo unconscious after Izzo had been taunting the cast while walking down the street.)



But here’s the kicker:

J.P.’s lawsuit alleges that Viacom, MTV and 495 Productions are actively engaged in a criminal enterprise because it is making money off of advertising sales for a television show promoting criminal behaviour.

J.P. is seeking damages under New Jersey’s racketeering laws. If she wins, the show could be taken off the air permanently, Lavernge said.

We’re no lawyers, but that seems like a stretch, no? Then again:

Three other local people have lawsuits pending in Ocean County against MTV and the show’s producers stemming from other assaults that were aired during the show’s first season. And, an Illinois woman has filed a similar lawsuit in federal court alleging she was assaulted in a Miami nightclub in May during the taping of the show’s second season.

[h/t I Want Media]

Bonus — Watch “One Shot” in all of its full-length glory below: Jersey Shore

Tags: Jersey Shore #108: One Shot, MTV

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.