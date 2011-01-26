My Cousin Vinny? Jersey Shore Season 4 To Be Filmed In Italy

Photo: MTV

Jersey Shore…is going to Italy.TMZ reports that the show is scouting locations in Italy, and one source connected with the show says it has lined some of Vinny’s Italian relatives to host the cast for “an authentic Guadagnino dinner.”



Also, two months ago execs apparently began getting visa paperwork in order for the cast and crew to travel there.

Now reports are all over Twitter that MTV is saying Season 4 of its hit show will be filmed in Italy:

We hope they make it over there! We also sort of hope they don’t come back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.