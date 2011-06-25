MTV To Fire "Jersey Shore" Cast After Season 5

TMZ is reporting that the reigning royalty at MTV — the cast of “Jersey Shore” — will have to give up their thrones after the show’s fifth season.



They’re shooting season four in Italy right now.

Before you celebrate — this doesn’t signal the end of the franchise.

MTV will reportedly scout for a new cast — one that hasn’t already wised up in the salary-negotiations arena.

So what you’re looking at, two years from know, is a gang of knockoffs that have all the annoying qualities of the current cast but none of the original, (occasionally) endearing quirks.

Of course, you’ll be able to watch half of them on their own spinoffs.

The cast members getting screwed are: Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Sammi Giancola — none of them have new shows in the works.

But they’ve got nothing but time. No, seriously — nothing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.