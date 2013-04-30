Extraordinary New Images Show How Far The Jersey Shore Has Come In The 6 Months Since Hurricane Sandy

Adam Taylor
New Jersey

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has uploaded a series of photos to Facebook that show the progress the Jersey Shore has made in the six months since Hurricane Sandy.

The rebuilding has only just begun, however. Christie is announcing today federal approval for plans to spend over $1.8 billion in federal grant money in the state.

The photos are from a variety of locations in Jersey, including Seaside Heights, Long Beach Island, and Sea Bright. The image at the top shows destruction from just after the storm, while the bottom image shows the situation now.

One house totally removed at Long Beach Island.

The warped tarmac in the top photo has had to be removed from Ortley Beach.

New construction in Sea Bright.

Boardwalk reconstruction in Sea Bright.

The beach in Mantoloking.

Wreckage cleared in Sea Bright.

More from Sea Bright.

The new boardwalk in Spring Lake.

A large amount of cleared debris in Seaside Heights.

The beginnings of a new board walk in Seaside Heights.

There's still some wreckage in Ortley Beach.

New construction near Seaside Heights.

The Funtown rollercoaster at Seaside Heights is no more.

Another new road in Mantoloking.

Clear progress along the Seaside Heights boardwalk.

Houses along the beach in Mantoloking.

The end of Funtown Pier remains in Seaside Heights.

Debris cleared from the beach at Seaside Heights.

New roads in Mantoloking.

The house in the top picture has now been removed from Long Beach Island.

A street almost free of sand in Long Beach Island.

Cleared debris in Long Beach Island.

More progress at Seaside Heights.

More from Seaside Heights.

More construction in Mantoloking.

The taffy sign has been removed in Seaside Heights.

