Extraordinary New Images Show How Far The Jersey Shore Has Come In The 6 Months Since Hurricane Sandy

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has uploaded a series of photos to Facebook that show the progress the Jersey Shore has made in the six months since Hurricane Sandy.



The rebuilding has only just begun, however. Christie is announcing today federal approval for plans to spend over $1.8 billion in federal grant money in the state.

The photos are from a variety of locations in Jersey, including Seaside Heights, Long Beach Island, and Sea Bright. The image at the top shows destruction from just after the storm, while the bottom image shows the situation now.

