Jerry's Letter to Fellow Yahoos: Keep Working, Please

first, we want to emphasise that absolutely— and, despite what some people have tried to suggest, there’s certainly. this proposal is just that — a proposal. and it was only made in the last 24 hours. you can be sure the board is going to review it thoughtfully and carefully, and do what’s right for our great company. microsoft’s proposal is one of many options that we’re evaluating in order to maximise value for our shareholders and employees over the long-term. that’s why we will respond to microsoft after our board has completed a careful review of all of our strategic alternatives.