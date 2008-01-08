Jerry Yang's Simple Strategy to Save Yahoo: Start Page

Jerry Yang used his CES speech to hammer home his overall strategy for saving Yahoo (YHOO, as well as Yahoo’s new mobile enhancements, which we’ve already analysed). Give the man points for clarity and simplicity! The strategy can be boiled down to two words: start page.

Although not a new concept–Jerry introduced the strategy on the Q3 earnings call–the Start Page mantra has now been elevated to the status of “CORE MESSAGE.” And it’s not a bad one. It’s simple, memorable, and a return to Yahoo’s directory roots. It emphasises Yahoo’s core value proposition: The place to go to…start. Importantly, it also promises to give Yahoo’s management the ability to vaporize whole buildings full of excess, non-start-page-related activities, thus reducing the company’s bloated cost structure.

Will “Start Page!” stop Yahoo’s loss of search market share to Google, the Internet’s other start page? No. Unfortunately, we are resigning ourselves to the likelihood that Google will eventually have 75%+ of the world’s search queries and that Yahoo’s share will continue to decline. But, thankfully for Yahoo, there is more to a start page than a search box.

