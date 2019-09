Jerry’s called an all-hands conference call for Yahoo staff at 9:30 pacific/12:30 eastern, Valleywag reports.* We’ll update with more info. Meanwhile MSFT’s Steve Ballmer will chat up his employees at 10am/1pm. Details and memo here.

* A quick survey of Yahoo folks indicates that this may not be all-hands, after all. We’ll clarify when we know.

