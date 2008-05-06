Jerry Yang's $233 Million High-Five

How badly did Jerry Yang want to keep his company? Bad enough to give away $233 million. That’s the difference between the value of Yang’s Yahoo (YHOO) shares on Friday’s close and the end of the market today, after investors had time to digest Microsoft’s walk-away.



But wait! It gets worse: Had Jerry and company actually taken Steve Ballmer up on his $33 a share offer, his stake would be worth $1.79 billion instead of the $1.32 billion it’s worth today: In other words, he gave up around $470 million.

Jerry’s consolation: He didn’t lose as much theoretical money as his partner David Filo, who lost either $348 million or $700 million over the last three days, depending on how you look at it.

Yahoo president Sue Decker got off light: On Friday her 4.6 million shares were worth $133 million; now they’re worth $113 million — a mere $20 million drop.

