Jerry Yang And Roy Bostock Might Finally Be Tossed From Yahoo's Board

Photo: AP

Yahoo’s terrible board is about to be shaken up, and there’s a possibility Jerry Yang and Roy Bostock could be tossed, Kara Swisher of All Things D reports:While some departures seem most obvious — longtime board members Vyomesh Joshi, Arthur Kern and Gary Wilson — the really interesting part will be the possible exit of Chairman Roy Bostock.



…

Another question mark: Whether Co-founder Jerry Yang could also move along off the board too with Bostock. While Internet company founders usually stick on boards, it’s not a given, especially given all the turmoil at Yahoo, some of which is related to Yang.

For now, make no mistake, Bostock is still in charge of the board and Yang is the only real power behind that power, despite the recent influence of director Brad Smith.

So, it’s not exactly a lock that Yang or Bostock will leave, but the fact that it’s coming up is interesting. Shareholders have been calling for Bostock’s head for years.

Swisher also reports Yahoo’s going to deliver fourth quarter results “at the bottom of the range.”

