Jerry’s personal interest.

Photo: AP

Yahoo founder Jerry Yang is leaving Cisco’s board, according to a filing with the SEC.The filing says Yang will ” more fully pursue new personal and business interests.”



We’re not sure what that means, but Yang has been stepping back from the spotlight this year. He also left Yahoo’s board.

