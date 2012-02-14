Jerry Yang And Nikesh Arora Beat Tiger Woods At A Golf Tournament Over The Weekend

Nice finish, Jerry!

Photo: AP

Yahoo cofounder Jerry Yang – and a whole bunch of other Silicon Valley bigwigs, including Google’s Nikesh Arora – beat Tiger Woods in a pro golf tournament over the weekend.The tournament was the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and it’s actually two tournaments.



In one, the pros go up against each other as they would during any normal professional event.

In the other, the each pro is teamed up with an amateur – typically celebrities and rich business execs – and those teams compete.

Tiger Woods teamed up with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. Together, they came in 19th place.

Yang and his pro, Joseph Bramlett, came in 15th. Nikesh Arora came in 16th with his pro, Scott Dunlap.

The very best showing by a Silicon Valley type was by dealmaker Frank Quattrone, who paired up with the pro who led the tournament after 54 holes, Charlie Wi. Quattrone/Wi finished 8th.

The tournament winners were pro Brian Harman and amateur Gregg Ontiveros. Some guy named Bill Belichick finished third.

A note to appease a startingly angry commenter, below: OF COURSE the amateurs played with their handicaps, helping their scores.

