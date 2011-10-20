Jerry Yang Admits Microsoft Deal "Hasn't Gone The Way They Wanted"

Photo: AP

Yahoo cofounder Jerry Yang admitted that the Microsoft search deal hasn’t worked out the way the companies planned.Speaking on stage at the AsiaD conference hosted by AllThingsDigital, Yang said “It takes trial and error. It takes work. I will probably venture that the Microsoft folks would say the partnership hasn’t gone the way they wanted.”



In the first half of the year, Yahoo’s search revenue was down from the previous year, and former CEO Carol Bartz said revenue per search wasn’t as high as both companies expected. But on Yahoo’s Q3 earnings call on Tuesday, the company said the gap has closed.

Yang deflected questions about Yahoo’s CEO search and possible plans to sell the company, saying only that he is considering all options, including a possible sale to Jack Ma or to a private equity company.

He also gave a very crisp definition of what Yahoo is — something that has eluded other execs in the past. “We want to be the premier media company.”

Watch below: Microsoft And Yahoo Back At The Altar



