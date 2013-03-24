HOUSE OF THE DAY: Producer Jerry Weintraub Has Finally Sold His $42.5 Million Malibu Estate

Courtesy of Chris Cortazzo Coldwell BankerJerry Weintraub, producer of box office hits like The Karate Kid and Oceans 11, has finally sold his 6.25-acre Malibu complex after nearly two years on the market, the Los Angeles Times reports.



It was apparently purchased by fashion mogul Serge Azria. The home had been listed for $42.5 million, but the sales price has not been disclosed.

Weintraub bought the property in two pieces, four acres in 1978 for $950,000, and 2.25-acres in 1980 for $450,500. Several years ago, he listed it for $75 million before lowering the price.

The beautiful property is located just south of Paradise Cove and features private beach access, two guest homes, a deluxe equestrian centre, tennis courts, and a pool.

