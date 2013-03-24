HOUSE OF THE DAY: Producer Jerry Weintraub Has Finally Sold His $42.5 Million Malibu Estate

Leah Goldman, Julie Zeveloff

Courtesy of Chris Cortazzo Coldwell BankerJerry Weintraub, producer of box office hits like The Karate Kid and Oceans 11, has finally sold his 6.25-acre Malibu complex after nearly two years on the market, the Los Angeles Times reports.

It was apparently purchased by fashion mogul Serge Azria. The home had been listed for $42.5 million, but the sales price has not been disclosed.

Weintraub bought the property in two pieces, four acres in 1978 for $950,000, and 2.25-acres in 1980 for $450,500. Several years ago, he listed it for $75 million before lowering the price.

The beautiful property is located just south of Paradise Cove and features private beach access, two guest homes, a deluxe equestrian centre, tennis courts, and a pool.

Here's the main home, with 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms

Tons of property and plush green grass

The equestrian stables

Hopefully they have a riding mower

Path to the tennis courts

Courtyard area

The entrance way to the pool

Gorgeous views of the Pacific

Another view of the house and lawn

Beautiful landscaping

The Pacific Ocean at your finger tips

Breathtaking views

Private beachfront

Not a bad backyard

Views of the mountains as well

Outdoor porch area with a fireplace for those cool nights

A view from the beach area, tons of privacy

Look what you can buy for $42 million

Jon Bon Jovi Just Listed His Manhattan Duplex For A Whopping $42 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.