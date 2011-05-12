HOUSE OF THE DAY: Jerry Weintraub Is Selling His Malibu Home At A $32 Million Discount

Leah Goldman
jerry

Photo: Courtesy of Chris Cortazzo Coldwell Banker

Jerry Weintraub, producer of box office hits like The Karate Kid and Oceans 11, is selling his 6.25-acre Malibu complex for $42.5 million. But just two years ago, Weintraub had the house on the market for $75 million.Weintraub bought the property in two pieces, four acres in 1978 for $950,000, and 2.25-acres in 1980 for $450,500.

The beautiful property is located just south of Paradise Cove and features private beach access, two guest homes, a deluxe equestrian centre, tennis courts, and a pool.

Here's the main home, it has 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms

Tons of property and plush green grass

The equestrian stables

Hopefully they have a riding mower

Path to the tennis courts

Courtyard area

The entrance way to the pool

Gorgeous views of the Pacific

Another view of the house and lawn

Beautiful landscaping

The Pacific Ocean at your finger tips

Breathtaking views

Private beachfront

Not a bad backyard

Views of the mountains as well

Outdoor porch area with a fireplace for those cool nights

A view from the beach area, tons of privacy

Check out this beachfront complex on the east coast

HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Don King's Two-Home Property On The Beach For $20 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.