HOUSE OF THE DAY: Jerry Weintraub Is Selling His Malibu Home At A $32 Million Discount

Photo: Courtesy of Chris Cortazzo Coldwell Banker

Jerry Weintraub, producer of box office hits like The Karate Kid and Oceans 11, is selling his 6.25-acre Malibu complex for $42.5 million. But just two years ago, Weintraub had the house on the market for $75 million.Weintraub bought the property in two pieces, four acres in 1978 for $950,000, and 2.25-acres in 1980 for $450,500.



The beautiful property is located just south of Paradise Cove and features private beach access, two guest homes, a deluxe equestrian centre, tennis courts, and a pool.

