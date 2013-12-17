Jerry Seinfeld's Wife Spent $US415 During Uber's Surge Pricing To Make Sure Her Kid Got To A Sleepover

Former NBC and ESPN host Michelle Beadle may have griped about forking over $132 to get across town in the middle of an NYC blizzard Saturday night, but that’s nothing compared to what Jerry Seinfeld’s wife —

cookbook author Jessica Seinfeld — paid Uber to make sure that the couple’s young children attended social obligations despite the night’s harsh weather.

Jessica posted a screenshot to her Instagram account Sunday after the surge pricing controversy, writing: “UBER charge, during a snowstorm (to drop one at Bar Mitzvah and one child at a sleepover.) #OMG #neverforget #neveragain #real” and revealing the insane price she paid:

If anyone can afford it, it’s Seinfeld, whose TV icon husband is worth a reported $800 million — but we’re still glad to see that even she was freaked out by the insane up-to-8.25-times-more-than-usual pricing.

Comments on the photo confirmed many in the Seinfeld’s social circuit were forced to pay similar exorbitant fees:

Complaints about the astronomical fares went viral on Twitter, with many users posting screenshots of Uber ride receipts throughout the weekend.

