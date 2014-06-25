Jerry Seinfeld's Tips On Social Media Etiquette

Jerry Seinfeld is offering some tips on social media etiquette in the latest issue of Wired.

“Since I’m a cutting edge technology guy, I get asked a lot of technical questions,” the 60-year-old comedian said sarcastically in a video for Wired. “So, I’m going to answer a few of them now.”

1. Fan Question: “I think my neighbour is feeding my cat. Is it cool to use a drone to spy on him?”

Jerry’s Answer: “What’s wrong with someone feeding your cat? They’re doing you a favour, leave them alone.”

2. Q: “If someone posts about a death in their family, is it appropriate to ‘like’ the post?”

A: “Yes, death is not 100% bad — we need the room.”

3. Q: “Is it ok to video a concert with my iPad?”

A: “Sure, sure go ahead. So you won’t enjoy the concert and you won’t enjoy the video, you will have negated everything.”

4. Q: “Our human resources director just posted a nude photo of herself on Facebook. Is it ok to like it?”

A: “I’ve never had a job, not interested.”

5. Q: “Is it hazardous to tweet on Ambien?”

A: “I don’t think so, I don’t think there’s anything that can go wrong with a tweet. I think it’s interesting we invented tweeting because we so admired birds, we thought, ‘Oh my god we gotta be doing this — we also must drop an annoying series of small daily turds on the earth!'”