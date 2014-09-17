Joan Rivers Was Set To Be The First Guest On Jerry Seinfeld's Web Series, Read The Last Text Exchange

‘Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee’ Jerry Seinfeld interviews celebrities on his web series, ‘Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee.’

Jerry Seinfeld revealed today that Joan Rivers was scheduled to be the first guest on the upcoming season of his popular”Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee” web series.

Sadly, the 81-year-old comic had to postpone taping because she was going in for a medical procedure that would ultimately take her life.

Seinfeld shared his last interaction with Joan’s team on the “Comedians In Cars” Facebook page:

