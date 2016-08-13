Jerry Seinfeld says he turned down a chance to bring 'Seinfeld' back

NBC The cast of ‘Seinfeld’ in ‘The Subway.’

Jerry Seinfeld isn’t interested in bringing back his hit 1990s comedy “Seinfeld” — even for just one episode.

The Hollywood Reporter asked the comedian in a new interview if he’d bring back the show, and he said no, but he did mention that he had been given the opportunity to do so.

“We did have an offer — I won’t say who from — to do a new, live episode of ‘Seinfeld’ on TV,” he said.

When the reporter asked if he considered the offer at all, Seinfeld emphatically answered, “No!”

When it comes to TV, Seinfeld is more interested in getting his Crackle web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” to a broader audience. He told THR that he’s currently in talks with several companies spanning broadcast, cable, and streaming for a TV show using some of the material that didn’t make it onto the Crackle series. His web series recently featured President Obama in an episode.

As for “Seinfeld,” the comedian appears to have moved on. He admitted that he rarely even watches reruns of his popular NBC sitcom and that the idea makes him “uncomfortable.”

“I really should,” he said of re-watching the series. “I don’t know why it makes me so uncomfortable. Whenever I see a clip of it, I think, ‘This is a very funny show.'”

