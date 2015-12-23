President Obama -- who's never allowed to drive -- got to drive around in a Corevette with Jerry Seinfeld for his web show

Jerry Seinfeld seems to keep upping the star power on his web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

The trailer for season seven has been released, and it features the legends Will Ferrell, Steve Martin, and Garry Shandling, among other comedy talents.

In each episode, Jerry Seinfeld drives around with his guest in one of his vintage cars, and they go to get coffee (and sometimes a bite to eat, too).

But there’s one other very special guest in the upcoming season who’s not a comedian (though he’s been known to get a laugh): Seinfeld rolls up to the White House in a 1963 Corvette Stingray to pick up President Obama.

Season seven of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” premieres December 30 on the streaming service Crackle.

Watch the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

