Jerry Seinfeld is auctioning off $10 million of incredible Porsches

Brian Henniker/Gooding & Company Three Porsches from the Jerry Seinfeld collection to be auctioned off on March 11.

Comedian and producer Jerry Seinfeld will auction three cars from his personal collection at the 2016 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance in March.

The three cars to cross the block — a 1955 Porsche 550 Spyder, a 1958 Porsche 356A 1500 GS/GT Carrera Speedster, and a 1974 Porsche 911 Carrera 3.0 IROC RSR — have a combined pre-sale estimate of around $10 million.

Seinfeld is a devoted Porsche fan, having purchased his first 911 in 1988. He then grew his collection into a physical history of the German sports car maker.

Just some of his cars: one of the first ever Porsches, a 1949 Porsche 356/2 “Gmund”; the first 911 to be imported to the United States in 1964; the last ever-air cooled Porsche, a 1998 993; and the latest Porshe supercar, the 918 Spyder.

His love of Porsche has been evident through his television projects as well. Cars from his personal collection are often used in his web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” and a poster of an airborne 930 was proudly featured in his vaunted NBC sitcom “Seinfeld,” gracing his apartment wall.

The 1955 Porsche 550 Spyder. Estimated price: $5 to 6 million Brian Henniker/Gooding & Company The car is said to be entirely un-restored and original ... Brian Henniker/Gooding & Company ... and has only 10,300 miles on the odometer. Brian Henniker/Gooding & Company But the model comes with a rather infamous reputation: actor James Dean was killed after crashing his own 550 Spyder in 1955. Brian Henniker/Gooding & Company The 1958 Porsche 356A Carrera Speedster GS/GT ... Brian Henniker/Gooding & Company ... one of only 151 Carrera speedsters produced. Brian Henniker/Gooding & Company The car has recently been given an award-winning restoration. Brian Henniker/Gooding & Company Estimated price: $2 to 2.5 million. Brian Henniker/Gooding & Company Here's the 1974 Porsche 911 Carrera IROC RSR. Brian Henniker/Gooding & Company The engine is in the back, where any Porsche enthusiast will insist it should be. Brian Henniker/Gooding & Company 'IROC' stands for the International Race of Champions, a sort of all-star car race that featured some of the world's best drivers and that ran from the 1970s unevenly through to the mid-2000s. This one was driven by Peter Revson. Brian Henniker/Gooding & Company And the IROC RSR can be yours for an estimated $1.2 to 1.5 million. Brian Henniker/Gooding & Company These stunning cars are rumoured to be only a small fraction of Seinfeld's collection. He says that he's selling so that other Porsche lovers can enjoy these machines. Brian Henniker/Gooding & Company

