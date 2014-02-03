Jerry Seinfeld And George Costanza Reunited At Tom's Restaurant In Super Bowl Halftime

After weeks of speculation, we now finally know what Jerry Seinfeld and Jason Alexander were doing at Tom’s Restaurant in New York City, site of many epic scenes during Seinfeld’s long-running sitcom.

During halftime of the Super Bowl, fans were treated to a clever Seinfeld-esque dialogue between Seinfeld and Alexander’s George Costanza character held at the restaurant, in which the pair recounts a time Costanza cheered too loud at a Super Bowl party and was banned from returning the following year. At the end, they are joined by Seinfeld’s on-show nemesis and comedic foil, Newman.

The ad was a promotion for a longer, 6-minute episode of Seinfeld’s web series, “Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee,” which is sponsored by Acura. You can watch the full episode here, and we’ll upload video if and when it becomes available.

