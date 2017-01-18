Jerry Seinfeld is taking 'Comedians in Cars' and 2 stand-up specials to Netflix

‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee’/Crackle; YouTube Kristen Wiig cruises with Jerry Seinfeld on Crackle’s ‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.’

Crackle is now in Jerry Seinfeld’s rearview mirror.

The comedian is taking popular web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” to Netflix. The new deal will also include two new stand-up specials for the streaming giant.

All past episode and 24 new episodes of “Comedians in Cars” will debut in late-2017 on Netflix. The stand-up specials are also set to debut later this year.

“Comedians” is currently in its ninth season. It features Seinfeld joining friends for a cup of coffee and a drive in a classic car and sharing stories along the way.

“Jerry is known the world over as both a great TV innovator and beloved comic voice,” said Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos. “We are incredibly proud to welcome him to the Netflix comedy family.”

This is a huge loss for Crackle. “Comedians in Cars” is its most well-known series and a three-time Emmy winner.

Just last week, Business Insider sat down with Crackle General Manager Eric Berger about the importance of Seinfeld to the company. He acknowledged that the comedian and his web show opened doors for it, but preferred to focus on its larger slate of shows. With Seinfeld’s departure, we can now see why.

“I think ‘Comedians’ is a great program that did break through for us, as one of the longer form, premium content shows on Crackle,” he told Business Insider. “But it’s opened the door for a slate of other great programming that we have right now.”

The deal with Seinfeld is just the latest sign that Netflix is beefing up its comedy stable. Just last week, it announced that Amy Schumer would be doing her next stand-up special for the streaming video company. She joins previously announced deals with Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle.

NOW WATCH: Jerry Seinfeld got real with President Obama about being famous



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.