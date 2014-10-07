Watch Jerry Seinfeld Dismantle The Advertising Industry While Accepting An Award From The Ad Industry

Here’s a pretty funny speech from Jerry Seinfeld about advertising, delivered while getting an award from the ad industry.

He playfully shreds his audience saying, “I love advertising because I love lying.”

He continues, saying, “I think spending your life trying to dupe innocent people out of hard-won earnings to buy useless, low-quality, misrepresented items and services is an excellent use of your energy.”

And the crowd goes nuts.

It’s a little bit weird hear people in the ad business go wild, cheering on their own duplicity, but there it is. It’s all in fun, but still weird.

Via: Quartz

