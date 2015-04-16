Jerry Seinfeld calls YouTube a 'giant garbage can'

Jerry Seinfeld spoke to a crowded theatre yesterday at an Upfront event for Sony’s streaming service, Crackle, and he didn’t hold back on his opinions.

The comedian left TV for Crackle in 2012 and hosts a popular series on the service called Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

At the event, he proudly declared that “TV is over” and that he’s “found the internet to be the most freeing experience” he’s ever had, according to a transcript by Tubefilter.

“When you get to a certain point in the business, what a man is looking for in a network is the same as in his underwear,” he explained. “A little bit of support and a little bit of freedom. That’s exactly what Crackle offered.”

That said, he isn’t a fan of all corners of the internet. The star had sharp words for YouTube.

When asked for his thoughts on user generated content Seinfeld said, “The less the better. I don’t want to see this crap. We have a giant garbage can called YouTube for user-generated content. We’re trying to generate a little higher level.”

He explained that “show business is for talent, that’s who should be in it. But let’s keep it in its hierarchy.”

“I like being at the top of the pyramid,” he joked.

