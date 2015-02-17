Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David stole the show on SNL's 40th anniversary special

On Sunday, “Saturday Night Live” celebrated 40 years on air with a three-hour live show featuring dozens of former cast members and hosts.

One major highlight was Jerry Seinfeld’s question-and-answer session with the audience. The comedian kicked things off with a jab at embattled NBC anchor Brian Williams. Dakota Johnson, Michael Douglas, and James Franco all stood up to ask ridiculous questions, and even Sarah Palin made a cameo.

Our favourite part of the bit, though, was when Larry David stood up to ask about his brief writing career on SNL (he was on the show’s writing staff for the 1984-85 season). “Look how big we hit it after that!” said David, to which Seinfeld responded, “We had like the biggest show of all time!”

