Jerry Seinfeld Hints 'Seinfeld' Is Coming To Netflix During Reddit AMA

NBC via YouTube screengrab According to a recent AMA, ‘Seinfeld’ may be coming to your computer soon.

Jerry Seinfeld held a fun Reddit Ask Me AnythingThursday that came with a potentially big announcement.

During the AMA, the comedian was asked if there is any word on “Seinfeld” potentially coming to Netflix.

“Can you please convince [co-creator] Larry [David] to let it happen?” wrote Redditor Polestar X. “There are so many people who still have not experienced Seinfeld first hand and having it available through Netflix will surely be the easiest way.”

Seinfeld’s response — while a bit coy — gave the answer that many fans were hoping for.

“You are a very smart and progressive person,” Seinfeld said in the AMA. “These conversations are presently taking place.”

Since “Seinfeld” went off the air in 1998 it has become a syndication powerhouse raking in an estimated $US2.7 billion.

Here are a few other highlights from Seinfeld’s AMA.

You can check out the full AMA here.

The worst advice he hears being given to aspiring comedians:

“Oh. The worst advice is, you know, you have to do more to promote yourself. That’s the worst advice. The best advice is to do your work, and you won’t have to worry about anything else.”

How he felt when he found out that Steven Spielberg would cheer himself up on the set of “Schindler’s List” by watching “Seinfeld” episodes:

“That was really one of the great moments in the history of the show for us when we heard that. We really felt like we were doing something worthwhile.”

What 2014 social faux pas he would want “Seinfeld” to cover if it was still on the air:

“I kind of like it when a little misspelling in a text causes a big problem, like when someone types “homo” instead of “home” and I like little problems like that.”

On the most memorable scene from the series that had to keep getting re-shot because too many people were laughing:

“When Frank Costanza, George’s father, said to Elaine “Do you want a piece of me?” when he thought that she wanted to have a fistfight. That one, we had to do over and over because nobody could stop laughing. Every time Jerry Stiller would say “Do you want a piece of me?” we had to stop.”

You can watch the blooper reel of that scene below:

