Sandusky's Lawyers To Use 'Histrionic' Disorder As Excuse For Love Letters

Jerry Sandusky’s lawyers will defend the ex-Penn State assistant coach this week against horrifying charges that he sexually preyed on vulnerable boys.To defend some of these actions, including claims that he wrote one boy “creepy” love letters, the defence team is expected to claim Sandusky has a condition called histrionic personality disorder, CNN reported Monday.



Histrionic personality disorder is characterised by overly emotional, seductive, and dramatic behaviour, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

But Sandusky’s lawyers are expected to argue that, while his disorder might have spurred him to write the allegedly creepy love letters, his goal was not seduction, CNN reported.

“The goal of a person suffering from this disorder in writing those letters would not necessarily be to groom or sexually consummate a relationship in a criminal manner, but rather to satisfy the needs of a psyche belabored by the needs of such a disorder,” defence lawyers wrote in a motion to the court.

Sandusky faces charges that he raped and otherwise abused 10 boys over a 15-year period through his charity that purportedly helped disadvantaged youth, the Second Mile.

The vilified ex-assistant coach may take the stand in his own defence, Fox News reported.

