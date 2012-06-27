Listen As Jerry Sandusky's Adopted Son Details Pretending To Sleep To Avoid Abuse

Jerry Sandusky’s adopted son Matt torpedoed his father’s defence when he announced he was sexually abused by Sandusky.



And now, details about that abuse are available to the public.

NBC exclusively obtained the recording from Matt’s interview with police, in which he describes the alleged abuse, claiming he laid in the fetal position in his bed when his father would enter his bedroom.

“If you were pretending you were asleep and you were touched or rubbed in some way, you could just act like your were rolling over in your sleep so you could change positions,” Matt told police.

Sandusky was convicted Friday of 45 counts of child sex abuse. He could be sentenced to more than 400 years in prison.

Listen to the full interview here, courtesy of NBC:



