Finally, Jerry Sandusky's Lawyer Admits He Screwed Up The Case Months Ago

It might seem like his life and legacy can’t be salvaged, but Jerry Sandusky’s bumbling lawyer Joe Amendola has a plan.The disgraced ex-Penn State assistant football coach was sentenced to 30 to 60 years behind bars this morning after he was convicted in June of 45 counts of child sex abuse.



On the courthouse steps this morning, Amendola’s co-counsel Karl Rominger outlined his plans for an appeal, according to The Patriot-News.

Those plans include having Amendola step down so he can testify about how ineffective he was as a lawyer, according to The Patriot-News.

Amendola began wreaking havoc on Sandusky’s already chaotic case at least six months before the trial actually began.

In an ill-advised interview with NBC’s Bob Costas, Sandusky said he “didn’t go around seeking out every young person for sexual needs that I’ve helped” — a statement legal experts called “creepy.”

Amendola, who reportedly got a teenage girl pregnant when he was 49, also got grilled himself by the NBC news team.

Following Sandusky’s disastrous interview with Costas, the Today Show’s Ann Curry flat out asked Amendola whether he was competent enough to manage the case.

As part of his testimony in the appeal, Amendola will say he didn’t have enough time to prepare for the blockbuster trial, according to the Patriot-News.

