Sandusky Watched A PSU Football Game From A Private Box Days Before Being Indicted On Abuse Charges

A new detail has emerged regarding Penn State University’s action, or inaction, in the Jerry Sandusky child sexual abuse scandal.Despite being aware of the coming indictment, then PSU Athletic Director Tim Curley (currently on administrative leave) allowed Sandusky to watch the Nittany Lions defeat Illinois on October 29 from the president’s box at Beaver Stadium, according to former PSU linebacker Brandon Short’s appearance on Outside the Lines and other independent sources (via Deadspin).



The report from The Patriot-News also states that Curley was hesitant at first about giving Sandusky tickets to the game, but Sandusky’s wife insisted.

Just six days later Sandusky would be charged with multiple counts of child sexual abuse.

