Report: The Number Of Potential Victims In The Penn State Scandal Has DOUBLED In The Last 24 Hours

The number of alleged victims in the Jerry Sandusky child-molestation case has more than doubled since Monday, FOX29 in Philadelphia reports.Eight victims were named the intial grand jury report against Sandusky, but now that number is closer to 20, the TV station was told.



Sandusky is the former defensive coordinator for Penn State. He faces life in prison if convicted of the crimes he is alleged to have committed.

At a press conference Monday, state officials publicized two phone numbers that past victims could call to come forward.

It appears that alleged victims have called that number.

