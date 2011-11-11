HEARTBREAKING: An Alleged Victim's Sister 'Can't Escape' Jokes By Fellow Penn State Students

Photo: AP

The sister of one of Jerry Sandusky’s alleged victims is going through hell as a junior at Penn State, the Patriot-News reports.Here’s what she told Sara Ganim:



“I’ve been going to minimal classes, because every class I go to I get sick to my stomach. People are making jokes about it. I understand they don’t know I’m involved and it was my brother, but it’s still really hard to swallow that.”

The student says she “can’t escape it,” and that people are losing sight of the victims.

Amazingly, she wasn’t sickened by the idiotic riots that erupted on campus the last two nights. And she doesn’t blame Joe Paterno:

“I had a bunch of friends that actually went,” the sister said. “I have mixed feelings about that. Joe, I think, did what he was supposed to do and was focused on his team. I never blamed him.

Heartbreaking stuff.

Read the entire story here. >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.