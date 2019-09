Photo: AP

Victim One in the Jerry Sandusky case has transferred schools in the middle of his senior year, according to the Patriot-News.The victim has experienced so much bullying, and being blamed for Joe Paterno being fired so he thought it would be best to change schools. Terrible.



Meanwhile, Sandusky is out and about around State College.

