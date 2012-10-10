Jerry Sandusky Gets 30 To 60 Years In Prison

Photo: NBC 10 Philadelphia

The former Penn State assistant football coach convicted of molesting 10 young boys over a 15-year period will be spending 30 to 60 years behind bars, according to Bloomberg News.Jerry Sandusky was convicted in June of 45 counts of child sex abuse.



Today’s sentence means the 68-year-old will conceivably spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Before sentencing the disgraced coach, Judge John Cleland said the case is “a story of betrayal. You abused the trust of those who trusted you,” the New York Daily News’ Sports I-Team tweeted from the courtroom.

Sandusky showed up to court this morning in his red prison jumpsuit, smiling to everyone gathered outside the courthouse, The Associated Press reported.

But many noted how thin he looked compared to his trial in June.

Once inside the overflowing courtroom, prosecutor Joe McGettigan said “no deceit was too shameful” for Sandusky, and “no act too repugnant,” according to the New York Daily News’ Sports I-Team.

In what many call an ill-advised move, Sandusky took the stand at his sentencing to fire back at his accusers.

“I didn’t do the alleged, disgusting acts,” he claimed in court, according to the Daily News’ Sports Team. He also said he hoped “something good will come of this.”

He continued rambling that he’s been “kissed by dogs, been bit by dogs. I’ve been me,” Daily News’ Sports Team tweeted.

McGettigan read two statements, one from a victim and one from a victim’s mother.

Victim 5, who was one of three victims to speak, told the packed courtroom he will “continue to be haunted by the incident. He [Sandusky] must pay for his crimes.”

During the hearing, Sandusky’s attorney Joe Amendola asked Judge Cleland to “take the other side of the case into consideration,” such as Sandusky’s charity work, the sports team tweeted.

The Patriot-News’ Sean Simmers tweeted this picture of Sandusky arriving at the courthouse

Photo: @SeanSimmers/Twitter

And Cleland did acknowledge that during the hearing, not that it helped Sandusky much.

“It cannot be disputed you have done much positive work,” Cleland said according to the Daily News’ Sports Team. “It is the ultimate tragedy. You concealed vices that led to your downfall.”

Before the hearing started Tuesday morning, Sandusky’s attorney Karl Rominger told CNN the defence team wouldn’t fight his classification as a sexually violent predator even though they disagree with it.

Watch Sandusky arrive at the Bellefonte, Pa., courthouse courtesy of the AP:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

In a move that probably didn’t win him any points, Sandusky released a statement the night before Tuesday’s hearing proclaiming his innocence and condemning his accusers.

“A young man who is dramatic and a veteran accuser and always sought attention started everything,” Sandusky said in his statement, according to CBS News. “He was joined by a well-orchestrated effort of the media, investigators, the system, Penn State, psychologists, civil attorneys and other accusers. They won.”

The defence team has vowed to appeal, saying they didn’t have enough time to prepare for Sandusky’s trial.

Now Check Out Unaired ‘Creepy’ Excerpts From Jerry Sandusky’s NBC Interview >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.