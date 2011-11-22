Jerry Sandusky Is Seen Out Wearing Penn State Gear While Paterno And McQueary Are In Hiding

Jerry Sandusky has been seen out and about in State College, dressed in Penn State gear, according to Sara Ganim at The Patriot-News.



Meanwhile, Joe Paterno is hiding, Mike McQueary is getting death threats, and Victim One has changed schools.

This just doesn’t seem right.

Syracuse University pop culture professor Bob Thompson told The Patriot-News what he thought of Sandusky showing his face in public:

“You would think the chain of command of people going into hiding might be the reverse of what we’re seeing. The person who’s been accused is Jerry Sandusky. The ground zero of this story is Jerry Sandusky, so that does seem very strange.”

It’s very strange. And it’s sickening the neighbours. Susan Strauss, who lives next to Sandusky told the Patriot-News:

“He’s been out and about. I can’t get away from it. That’s the hardest part. We walk across that lawn to get to the [school] bus.”

