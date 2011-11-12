Jerry Sandusky Made More Than $400,000 From A Kids Charity After Admitting That He Showered With A Boy In 1998

Photo: YouTube

Jerry Sandusky made $456,000 from The Second Mile after admitting to hugging an 11-year-old boy while showering with him 1998, according to tax returns obtained by Deadspin.A police report was filed and Sandusky was investigated for the incident, but he was never charged despite the fact that police witnessed him telling the mother of the alleged victims that what he did was “inappropriate.”



He was paid an annual consulting fee of $57,000 per year starting in 2001, Deadspin reports.

At least one person — an attorney who represented Second Mile and reviewed the 1998 police report for Penn State — was affiliated with the charity and knew about the incident.

Sandusky “retired” from the charity in 2010.

The grand jury report on the Sandusky case alleges that he used The Second Mile to gain access to his alleged victims.

Read Deadspin’s entire report on the tax returns here. >>

