Jerry Sandusky Is Allegedly Still Watching Children From The Back Porch Of His House

Photo: AP

Pennsylvania state prosecutors want to make changes to the conditions of Jerry Sandusky’s bail after receiving multiple complaints that he’s been watching children from his home, the AP reports.The attorney general’s office argued in court papers filed Tuesday that Sandusky’s bail conditions should be revised so that the former Penn State assistant coach isn’t allowed outside unless he’s getting medical treatment.



Those making the complaints say Sandusky is watching children in a nearby schoolyard from his back porch.

Prosecutors also do not want to grant Sandusky permission to see his grandchildren, like he’s asked.

