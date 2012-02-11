Jerry Sandusky Laughed And Smiled His Way Through His Pre-Trial Hearing Today

Jerry Sandusky was back in court today to sort out some pre-trial issues concerning jury selection and venues.
Sara Ganim of the Harrisburg Patriot-News was on the scene, and reported that Sandusky was in a good mood, laughing and smiling while the judge asked him a number of questions.
Here’s what Ganim saw:
Photo: Twitter.com/sganim
This isn’t by any stretch incriminating for Sandusky. It’s just the latest PR blunder in a long line of them since the case broke.
Here’s video of Sandusky speaking afterward:
