Jerry Sandusky Laughed And Smiled His Way Through His Pre-Trial Hearing Today

Tony Manfred

Jerry Sandusky was back in court today to sort out some pre-trial issues concerning jury selection and venues.

Sara Ganim of the Harrisburg Patriot-News was on the scene, and reported that Sandusky was in a good mood, laughing and smiling while the judge asked him a number of questions.

Here’s what Ganim saw:

Photo: Twitter.com/sganim

This isn’t by any stretch incriminating for Sandusky. It’s just the latest PR blunder in a long line of them since the case broke.

Here’s video of Sandusky speaking afterward:

