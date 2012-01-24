Jerry Sandusky Issues An Awkward Statement About Paterno's Death

Photo: AP

Jerry Sandusky has been very vocal since he was accused of sexually abusing young boys back in November.Sandusky is essentially the man who caused Paterno’s downfall.



And Sandusky still decided to release a statement about Joe Paterno’s death:

This is a sad day! Our family, Dottie and I would like to convey our deepest sympathy to Sue and her family. Nobody did more for the academic reputation of Penn State than Joe Paterno. He maintained a high standard in a very difficult profession. Joe preached toughness, hard work and clean competition. Most importantly, he had the courage to practice what he preached. Nobody will be able to take away the memories we all shared of a great man, his family and all the wonderful people who were a part of his life.

Sandusky’s choice of words is interesting. He emphasises Paterno’s ‘high standards’ and ‘clean competition.’ Meanwhile, Paterno was involved in the terrible scandal Sandusky was at the root of.

