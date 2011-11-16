The Part Of The Jerry Sandusky Interview That Didn't Air Last Night Is Just As Disturbing As The Rest Of It

Photo: YouTube

Jerry Sandusky’s interview with Bob Costas last night was longer than what aired on NBC.In an unaired portion that was shown on the Today Show this morning, Sandusky says he “didn’t go around seeking out every young person for sexual needs that [he’s] helped.”



Here’s the transcript of the exchange from The New York Daily News (emphasis ours):

Bob Costas: “But isn’t what you’re just describing the classic MO of many pedophiles? And that is that they gain the trust of young people, they don’t necessarily abuse every young person. There were hundreds, if not thousands of young boys you came into contact with, but there are allegations that at least eight of them were victimized. Many people believe there are more to come. So it’s entirely possible that you could’ve helped young boy A in some way that was not objectionable while horribly taking advantage of young boy B, C, D, and E. Isn’t that possible?”

Jerry Sandusky: “Well — you might think that. I don’t know. (LAUGHS) In terms of — my relationship with so many, many young people. I would– I would guess that there are many young people who would come forward. Many more young people who would come forward and say that my methods and– and what I had done for them made a very positive impact on their life. And I didn’t go around seeking out every young person for sexual needs that I’ve helped. There are many that I didn’t have– I hardly had any contact with who I have helped in many, many ways.“

Just as strange as everything else he said last night.

You can read the rest of the transcript from the NYDN here. >>

