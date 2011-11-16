Jerry Sandusky's Lawyer Claims That The Victim At The centre Of The Penn State Scandal Will Deny Everything

Photo: YouTube

Joe Amendola, the lawyer for Jerry Sandusky, claims that he has identified the victim of the alleged 2002 rape at the centre of the Penn State scandal.That victim says that it “never happened,” Amendola told Bob Costas on Rock centre last night.



“One of the toughest allegations, the McQueary violations, what McQueary said he saw. We have information that that child said that never happened. Now grown up.”

The victim, identified as “victim two” in the grand jury report, has not yet been found by authorities.

Costas pressed Amendola on the claim, asking, “You found him, the commonwealth has not?”

“Interesting, isn’t it?” he responded.

Amendola says that “victim two” isn’t the only one of the eight victims who will deny that they were sexually assaulted.

“We anticipate that we’re going to have at least several of those kids from forward and say, ‘This never happened.'”

