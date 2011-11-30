Jerry Sandusky Is Launching His Own Investigation In The Jerry Sandusky Child Molestation Case

Photo: AP

Jerry Sandusky wants to get to the bottom of the case that alleges he raped young boys. So now, he has started his own investigation.According to CNN.com, Sandusky is working with a private investigator to prove his innocence. This would be at least the fourth investigation into the sex abuse case, including investigations led be the attorney general, Penn State, and the U.S. Department of Education.



It didn’t work for O.J. Simpson. We’ll have to wait and see if it works for Sandusky.

Sandusky was originally charged with 40 counts related to sexual abuse of minors. However, more accusers have come forward, and more charges are expected to be added to the original indictment.

