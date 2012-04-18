Investigators Found Some Of Jerry Sandusky's Alleged Victims By Simply Reading His Autobiography

An investigator in the Jerry Sandusky child abuse case was led to other alleged victims by just reading Sandusky’s autobiography, according to a Deadspin excerpt from a recently released book.



Game Over: Jerry Sandusky, Penn State, and the Culture of Silence is out today and details how Corporal Joe Leiter of the Pennsylvania State Police was able to find more alleged victims after initially interviewing a 15-year-old boy in 2008 who claimed that Sandusky had abused him over a four-year period.

From Deadspin:

Leiter read Sandusky’s own words about how his intense love for children had inspired him to start The Second Mile. He learned that the coach was proud of the way he reached out to help kids. One particular passage that jumped out at Leiter was Sandusky’s admission that he relished engaging in risky behaviour.

The book included “the first names of about a dozen young participants in The Second Mile,” which Leiter used as a starting point for his investigation. He went door-to-door to see if there were more victims. Leiter asked every child he met with if he had seen or heard of any inappropriate behaviour, which led to even more names.

Finally, a young man who answered the door had critical information to share. “How did you find me?” he asked.

Leiter explained the process of picking up clues in Sandusky’s autobiography. The young man had never told anyone about his physical relationship with Sandusky, and he had hoped to keep the shameful episode buried forever. Even recalling the abuse to the detective meant reliving all the pain. Still, he opened up about trusting Sandusky as a loving and caring father figure before he was betrayed.

In other words, Jerry Sandusky unknowingly left clues for investigators in his own book.

