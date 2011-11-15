The Investigation Into Alleged Child Molester Jerry Sandusky Was Mishandled From Beginning To End

Photo: AP

The three-year long investigation into Jerry Sandusky was plagued by mistakes and oversights.These mistakes include only one investigator being assigned to the case for a year and a half, and authorities accidentally indicting Sandusky three days before they wanted to, according to Sara Ganim of the Patriot-News.



Here are some details from Ganim’s report on the roller coaster investigation:

The investigation opened in 2008. But until the attorney general’s office started supervising it in fall of 2010, there was only one state trooper assigned to the case.

When the attorney general’s office took over, they were still only aware of one victim.

The Second Mile wasn’t notified that an investigation was taking place until 2011. Sandusky himself told the organisation he was being investigated in 2008.

Sandusky’s house wasn’t searched until the summer of 2011.

Investigators didn’t interview officials at the high school where Sandusky allegedly abused the initial 2008 victim until 2011.

A witness was subpoenaed to appear before the grand jury in September. But when he had to evacuate Harrisburg due to flooding, they didn’t have his contact information and his testimony was canceled.

The charges were supposed to be filed on Nov. 7, but someone accidentally filed them on Nov. 4. Authorities had to scramble to get Sandusky back from a family vacation in Ohio, and the mother of Victim One was “furious” that they were never warned that the case was about the break.

A source told Ganim, “It was completely mishandled. I know these investigations take time, some of them, but someone should have been on this day and night from the beginning because of the severity [of the allegations].”

It’s unclear whether or not the mishandling of this case will affect the prosecutors chances of successfully putting Sandusky behind bars. But it’s clear that this case could have and should have been wrapped up in much less than three years.

