Jerry Sandusky Stumbled Over His Words When Bob Costas Asked If He Was Sexually Attracted To Young Boys

Photo: YouTube

Jerry Sandusky was on the phone with Bob Costas on NBC’s Rock centre for a chilling and bizarre exclusive interview tonight.Perhaps the strangest part of the interview came when Costas asked Sandusky if he was sexually attracted to young boys. Sandusky nervously responded:



“Sexually attracted? I enjoy young people. I love to be around them…I…I… but no I’m not sexually attracted to young boys.”

But Sandusky still says he is innocent, and not a pedophile. And his attorney stands behind him. Joe Amendola, Sandusky’s lawyer says he knows several kids will come out and say these incidents never happened, including the boy who was allegedly raped in the shower in 2002 when coach Mike McQueary walked in.

When asked why McQueary, and the janitor who said he saw Sandusky performing oral sex on a young boy would make such terrible things up, Sandusky said “you’d have to ask them.”

And finally when Costas said many people consider Sandusky a monster the former coach responds:

“I don’t know what I can say or what I could say that would make anybody feel any different now. I would just say if somehow people could hang on until my attorney has a chance to fight for my innocence that’s about all I could ask right now and obviously it’s a huge challenge.”

It certainly will be a huge challenge as the interview leaves its viewers with a sickening feeling.

Here’s perhaps the most disturbing clip:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.