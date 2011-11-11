Jerry Sandusky Was Offered The Head Coaching Job At The University Of Virginia In 2000

Photo: AP

After leaving Penn State in 1999, Jerry Sandusky nearly resumed his coaching career as the head coach at the University of Virginia.In 2000, Sandusky interviewed for the head coaching vacancy at UVA “numerous times,” and was ultimately offered the job (via Chris Chase of Yahoo! Sports). However, according to this story in the Virginia Advocate, negotiations on the contract “reached an impasse,” and the job was ultimately given to Al Groh.



One of the biggest unanswered questions in the Penn State sex abuse scandal is understanding why Jerry Sandusky suddenly resigned his position in 1999 in the prime of his coaching career. But if Joe Paterno and others at Penn State did force Sandusky out because of his associations with children, it is scary to think that they would have also let him go to Virginia without warning that school.

