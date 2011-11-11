SHOCKING PENN STATE rumour: Jerry Sandusky 'Pimped Out Young Boys To Rich Donors'

Photo: AP

Sportswriter Mark Madden went on WEEI in Boston and reported a rumour that alleged child molester Jerry Sandusky would pimp out boys to rich donors.”I hear a rumour that there will be a shocking development from the Second Miles Foundation … That Jerry Sandusky and Second Mile were pimping out young boys to rich donors.”



Madden claims it’s being investigated by “two prominent columnists.”

We’d say this is ridiculous, and that you should take it with a grain of salt. But Madden actually wrote about Sandusky for the Beaver County Times six months ago — long before the scandal blindsided everyone else this week.

Madden also claimed Sandusky was forced out of Penn State in 1999.

“I think you’ll find out that Jerry Sandusky was told he had to retire in exchange for a cover up.”

Sandusky retired at 55 in 1999, a year after Pennsylvania police investigated (but did not prosecute) him for allegedly molesting a boy.

Again, label this under “rumour.” But Madden has been out in front of this story before, so stay tuned.

