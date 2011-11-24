Jerry Sandusky Hit With Two New Molestation Charges, Could Go Directly To Jail

There are two brand new alleged child molestation charges against Jerry Sandusky in the early stages of investigation and they could put him in jail before his December 13 court hearing, according to the Patriot-News.



Joe Amendola, Sandusky’s lawyer, spoke with ABC yesterday and said:

“My concern is if they bring new charges based upon new people coming forth, that bail’s going to be set, and he’s going to wind up in jail.”

Amendola also told ABC Sandusky has received death threats, and said although he thinks his client is innocent, if he did molest these boys he thinks he should go to jail for life.

