A Newspaper Ran A Column About The Horrifying Penn State Scandal Six Months Ago

Photo: AP

Penn State’s bungled response to the Jerry Sandusky scandal is even more shocking when you consider this: there was a report about Sandusky’s alleged abuses six months ago.On April 3, the Beaver Country Times ran a column by Mark Madden headlined, “Sandusky A State Secret.”



The column calls out the university for failing to stop Sandusky a decade ago, and warns that a impending grand jury report could cause a massive scandal.

It also asks many of the same questions we are asking this week.

“What did Paterno know, and when did he know it? What did Penn State’s administration know, and when did they know it?” he asks.

It’s hard to understand how anyone at Penn State — from Paterno to the president to the PR department — could have been unprepared for the scandal to explode considering it was already relatively public.

The column doesn’t make the alleged conduct of PSU officials any better or worse, it just makes the messy PR moves by the school over the last few days look even more terrible.

There was also a news story in the Patriot-News about the grand jury investigation in late March.

(via Big Lead Sports)

Read the entire column here >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.